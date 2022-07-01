CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Down 84.2% in June

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TITUF opened at $1.05 on Friday. CVW CleanTech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.
CVW CleanTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVW CleanTech (TITUF)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CVW CleanTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVW CleanTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.