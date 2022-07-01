CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Down 84.2% in June

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TITUF opened at $1.05 on Friday. CVW CleanTech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Get CVW CleanTech alerts:

CVW CleanTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVW CleanTech Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company was formerly known as Titanium Corporation Inc and changed its name to CVW CleanTech Inc in March 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVW CleanTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVW CleanTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.