Cwm LLC Buys 1,014,889 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014,889 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cwm LLC owned 3.59% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $909,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,389. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

