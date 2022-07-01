Cwm LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 118,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,188. The stock has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

