Cwm LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,653 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $66,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 115,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 664,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,728. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86.

