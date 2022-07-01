Cwm LLC Has $231.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $231,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.21. 4,813,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.