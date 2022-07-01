Cwm LLC Purchases 417,003 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cwm LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,214,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 0.9% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cwm LLC owned about 3.65% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $131,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,745,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,729,000 after buying an additional 184,692 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,117,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 653.1% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 150,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.57. 131,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,048. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.