Cwm LLC Purchases 756 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.31 and a 200 day moving average of $243.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,128,528. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

