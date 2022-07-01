DAD Reaches Market Cap of $22.78 Million (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $22.78 million and $1.57 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAD has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,916,564 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

