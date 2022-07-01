Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 69.0% in June

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 137,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.56. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

