Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DIFTY stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.
