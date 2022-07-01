Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DIFTY stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.