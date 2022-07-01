Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 95.7% in June

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DFCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 98,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,279. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 7.81. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

About Dalrada Financial (Get Rating)

Dalrada Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries provide clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision engineering solutions. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

