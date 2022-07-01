Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 95.7% in June

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DFCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 98,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,279. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 7.81. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.
About Dalrada Financial (Get Rating)
