Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,179. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

