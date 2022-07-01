Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 236.1% in June

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 236.1% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNKEY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.91. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

