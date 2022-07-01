DAOventures (DVD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,165.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, DAOventures has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $138,354.18 and $3,165.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

