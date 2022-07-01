DAOventures Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. DAOventures has a total market cap of $151,730.32 and $26,662.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002158 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

