Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.65.

DRI opened at $113.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average is $133.01. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 539.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

