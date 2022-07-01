Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target Cut to GBX 600 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.27) to GBX 600 ($7.36) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Shares of DARK opened at GBX 294.60 ($3.61) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 399.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.38. Darktrace has a 12-month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003 ($12.31).

In related news, insider Poppy Gustafsson purchased 29,496 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £99,401.52 ($121,950.09). Also, insider Gordon M. Hurst acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £202,950 ($248,987.85).

Darktrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.