Darwinia Network (RING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $386,687.00

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Network has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Darwinia Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Network has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $386,687.00 worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darwinia Network Coin Profile

Darwinia Network (RING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,161,382,773 coins and its circulating supply is 489,471,546 coins. Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official website is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

Darwinia Network Coin Trading

