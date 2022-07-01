Dash (DASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $441.48 Million

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $441.48 million and $89.24 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.88 or 0.00214381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001099 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00423449 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,799,154 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

