Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target Lowered to €43.00 at Societe Generale

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €48.00 ($51.06) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($64.89) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.75.

DASTY opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

