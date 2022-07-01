Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $43,986.28 and $118.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.



About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

