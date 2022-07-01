Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,922.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $612,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $906,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,799,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,701,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

