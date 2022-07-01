David J Yvars Group Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

David J Yvars Group reduced its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PNQI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.29. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,109. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.57. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $115.93 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.