David J Yvars Group Invests $5.25 Million in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 184,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000. Global Ship Lease accounts for approximately 3.7% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group owned approximately 0.51% of Global Ship Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $574.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSL. StockNews.com cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

