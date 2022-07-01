David J Yvars Group Makes New $6.47 Million Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,000. Matson comprises about 4.5% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. David J Yvars Group owned 0.13% of Matson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matson by 5,981.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Matson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,005,000 after acquiring an additional 77,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Matson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Matson by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE MATX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.97. 4,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.31%.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $34,079.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,390,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,371. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

