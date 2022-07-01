David J Yvars Group Raises Stock Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. 1,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

