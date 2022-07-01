David J Yvars Group Sells 1,080 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

David J Yvars Group lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

IJS traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $88.52. 6,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,268. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

