David J Yvars Group Sells 12,960 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

David J Yvars Group reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.06. 47,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,990,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.77.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

