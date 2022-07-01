Decentral Games (DG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $891,031.00

Decentral Games (DG) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $20.56 million and $891,031.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.02260271 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00187247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00080921 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015995 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 531,836,049 coins and its circulating supply is 524,639,900 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

