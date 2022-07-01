Degenerator (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $913,535.72

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00214764 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008888 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00432178 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

