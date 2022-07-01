Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Delek US has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Delek US has a payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Delek US to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

NYSE:DK opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delek US will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after purchasing an additional 446,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,030,000 after purchasing an additional 249,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,561,000 after purchasing an additional 214,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 77,693 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

