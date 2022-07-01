Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Delek US has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Delek US has a payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Delek US to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.
NYSE:DK opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after purchasing an additional 446,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,030,000 after purchasing an additional 249,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,561,000 after purchasing an additional 214,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 77,693 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.