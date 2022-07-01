Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Short Interest Update

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWNX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459. Delhi Bank has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

