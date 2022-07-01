Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHER. Barclays set a €69.50 ($73.94) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday.

ETR DHER traded up €0.52 ($0.55) on Friday, hitting €35.77 ($38.05). 929,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.35. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($143.56).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

