Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Lowered to €31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.20 ($33.19) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($85.11) to €69.50 ($73.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($95.74) to €80.00 ($85.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($85.11) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

DLVHF stock remained flat at $$41.29 during trading on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $156.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

