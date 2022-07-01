Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Insider Philip (Felice) Montrone Acquires 200,000 Shares

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH – Get Rating) insider Philip (Felice) Montrone acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($138,888.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Desane Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the development, management, and resale of commercial, industrial, and residential properties; leasing of properties; and provision of property and related services.

