Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 46,423 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,423 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

