Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 76,265 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 19,757.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,265 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth about $562,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,769,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

PEJ stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

