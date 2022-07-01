Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $44.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

