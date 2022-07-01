Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

