Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.16 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 250.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 470.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $118.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

