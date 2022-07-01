Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $4.81 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56.

