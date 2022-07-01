Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 203 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

META opened at $161.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $436.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

