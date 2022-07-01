Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 267 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $136.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.89 and its 200-day moving average is $155.05. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

