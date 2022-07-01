Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 416 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $58.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.09.

