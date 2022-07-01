Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $180.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $180.00 price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.57.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,336. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.76.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 180.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BioNTech by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioNTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.