Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €56.70

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.20 ($67.23) to €56.70 ($60.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($75.53) to €50.50 ($53.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €52.70 ($56.06) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.74.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPSGY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 82,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.