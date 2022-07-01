Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stake Lifted by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Digital Turbine accounts for about 6.0% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.13% of Digital Turbine worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 258,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 53,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.