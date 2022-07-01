Dimecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $1,117.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000431 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00130810 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 292.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

