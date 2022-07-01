Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Down 5.4%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $96.00. Approximately 11,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 680,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $771,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $241,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

