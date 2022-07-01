dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Short Interest Down 77.8% in June

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYSGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE DMYS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 69,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,282. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (Get Rating)

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

