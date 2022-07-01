dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Short Interest Down 77.8% in June

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE DMYS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 69,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,282. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

